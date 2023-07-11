Former GR Fire Chief to be Inducted into Hall of Fame

GREEN RIVER — Former longtime Green River Fire Chief Glenn Hill will be posthumously inducted into the Wyoming Fire Service Hall of Fame this August in Riverton.

“Induction into the Wyoming Hall of Fame is reserved for those individuals who have significantly influenced the Wyoming Fire Service as a whole,” Byron Mathews, Wyoming State Fire Marshal, said. “Chief Hill’s contributions will be chronicled among the great leaders who have positively impacted the Wyoming Fire Service.”

Chief Hill served the Green River Volunteer Fire Department (GRFD) from 1949-1995. He joined the department in High School, and after serving in the Air Force, returned to Green River and the Fire Department. He was appointed Chief as a volunteer in 1965. Hill became a full-time employee as Chief in 1985. Hill retired from the department in 1995.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“Chief Glenn Hill’s dedication to the fire service went well beyond a local level,” GRFD Co-Chief Larry Erdmann said. “He was very active locally with the Green River Fire Department, but also worked with other departments throughout Wyoming as well as our neighboring States. While it is recorded that Chief Hill was on the fire department for 46 years, his dedication went well beyond those years as he would help departments after his retirement. Many firefighters and chiefs from many departments looked up to Chief Hill as a mentor, coach, and a great friend.”

Green River Mayor Pete Rust said, “when you think of the Green River Fire Department, you think of Chief Hill and the many accomplishments he brought to the department.” Rust added, “on behalf of the City of Green River, we congratulate Chief Hill and his family on this well- deserved award.”

Fire Station One, located on Hitching Post Drive in Green River, is named after Chief Hill. Chief Hill passed away on June 22, 2017.

The 2022 Wyoming Fire Service Hall of Fame dedication and induction ceremony will be held August 19, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Wyoming Fire Academy in Riverton. For those firefighters who served under Chief Hill and would like to attend the ceremony, please RSVP to Mathews by July 30. Mathews can be reached by email at Byron.mathews@wyo.gov, or by phone at 307-777-7905.