Former Graduate Named Cheer Coach for GRHS

Ryli Bluemel with her family. Photo sent in from SWCSD#2.

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District No. 2 has named Ryli Bluemel as the new head cheerleading coach at Green River High School, the district announced in a press release.

Bluemel replaces Mikayla Smart, who stepped down from the position last month.

A 2016 graduate of Green River High School, Bluemel brings an extensive background in competitive cheerleading. She was a four-time All-State cheerleader and a two-time team captain during her high school career. While competing for Green River, the cheer team won five state championships.

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Bluemel continued her career at the University of Wyoming, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 2020. As a member of the university’s large coed cheer team, she helped the program place third at the collegiate National Cheer Championships.

She also has coaching experience at Green River, having served as an assistant cheer coach during the 2021-22 season.

In addition to her coaching background, Bluemel currently works as a general manager and CrossFit trainer at Iron Cowboy CrossFit and is the owner of Beauty by Ryli, LLC Salon.

Athletic director Tony Beardsley said Bluemel’s experience and connection to the program made her a strong choice to lead the Wolves.

“We are extremely excited to have Ryli Bluemel (Drake) take over the Green River High School cheer program as our head coach,” Beardsley wrote. “Ryli has an outstanding background as a competitive cheerleader and has helped lead both Green River High School and the University of Wyoming to state and national prominence during her career. She is a tremendous athlete and a great leader. Green River High School has a tradition of excellence in cheer and Ryli was and is a direct part of that tradition.”

Bluemel takes over a program with a longstanding tradition of success and will look to continue that standard as she begins her tenure as head coach.