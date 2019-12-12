Former Green River Resident Arrested in Suspected Casper Homicide

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department has arrested one suspect in relation to a homicide investigation in Casper this week, as originally reported by Oil City News.

Fifty-one-year-old Rodney Smith of Casper was arrested late Friday afternoon in Casper by the Casper Police Department. This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

The suspect was arrested Friday afternoon after a nearly week-long investigation into the death of an adult female in Casper.

On November 30th, Casper Police were dispatched to the 6400 block of Village Drive in Casper for a report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased adult female in the residence.

After a multi-day investigation by the Casper Police Department, the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office has charged the suspect with felony manslaughter and one felony habitual criminal offense.

Smith and his deceased wife are former Green River, Wyo. residents. According to prosecutors, in Sweetwater County Smith has been convicted of “buying, receiving, or concealing stolen property” in 2001 and then in 2006, burglary in 2006 and also forgery.

This investigation is ongoing. The Casper Police Department is working in coordination with several local agencies to include the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office to ensure a complete and thorough investigation is conducted. Smith’s bond is set at $100,000 the state public defender’s office has been appointed as his representation.

All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.