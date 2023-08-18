Former GRHS Graduate Accepted into Magnolia Clinical Scholars Training Program

A former Green River High School (GRHS) graduate Harry “TJ” Bobak has been accepted into the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s Magnolia Clinical Scholars Training Program, which starts this fall.

Bobak is a 2010 Green River High School Graduate and a 2017 University of Wyoming graduate with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology. He is currently pursuing his PhD in school psychology with two years left at Mississippi State University.

Bobak was nominated by his advisor and accepted into the Magnolia Scholars at University of Mississippi Medical Center. This program is for distinguished grad students working in the human service fields, including education, psychology, and medical.

“I am the first applicant to be accepted from the MSU School Psycology Program,” Bobak said. “I will be working with pediatric oncology and the primary integrated health team.”

“It is my goal to provide the best form of behavioral, mental, and physical healthcare for individuals with disabilities,” Bobak said. “I love doing this through sports and working more with children with physical, mental, emotional, and medical disabilities allows me to learn more about integrated, evidence-based treatments.”

Currently, Bobak is working on two research publications and will serve as the MSU Special Olympics Coordinator. Under his lead, the program has gone from a start up in 2021 to serving more than 30 individuals with disabilities for recreational play and competitive play, even placing nationally in flag-football the last two years.

“My end goal is to be faculty at an R1 university or a research consultant for Special Olympics North America studying athletic and independent living skill development, technological integrated behavioral skill training and athletic administration for disabled populations,” Bobak said.