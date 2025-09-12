Former GRHS Guidance Counselor Charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder UPDATED

(Note and Correction: Sweetwater County Attorney Dan Erramouspe contacted SweetwaterNOW to say the charges Linda Malone faces are attempted second-degree murder and abuse of a vulnerable adult, saying the victim in the case has not died. He said the charges listed on the Sweetwater County Detention Center’s jail roster website don’t reflect the official charges filed.

The charges listed for Linda Malone on the Sweetwater County Detention Center’s jail roaster website as of publication.

The article has been updated to reflect Erramouspe’s statements.

ROCK SPRINGS — A former Green River High School guidance counselor has been charged with attempted murder following her Sept. 9 arrest.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Linda Malone, 65, of Green River, is charged with attempted second-degree murder and abuse of a vulnerable adult and is being held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center on a $300,000 cash or surety bond. Malone was arrested by the Green River Police Department Sept. 9 after officers responded to a medical call at 12:12 a.m. She was originally charged with aggravated assault following her arrest. Malone’s charges were amended on the detention center’s jail roster Thursday afternoon.

SweetwaterNOW attempted to retrieve charging documents related to her initial charge but was informed by a Sweetwater County Circuit Court clerk the documents hadn’t been filed at that time.