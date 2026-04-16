Former House Speaker Trades Gavel for Chalkboard in Superintendent Race

CASPER — Former Wyoming House Speaker and current state Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, has announced his candidacy for Wyoming superintendent of public instruction.

Harshman, who represents District 37, has 40 years of experience as a teacher and coach. He says his campaign will prioritize Wyoming students, support teachers and ensure the long-term fiscal health of the state’s education system.

“Wyoming’s future is built by strong families and strong teachers in our classrooms,” Harshman said. “I’ve dedicated my life to teaching and coaching and helping thousands of young people get across the finish line. I know the challenges and triumphs that schools, parents, and kids face every day, and I am running to support them for the long term.”

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Harshman was born in Casper and grew up in Natrona County, where he spent much of his career teaching and coaching at Natrona County High School. He said his upbringing in central Wyoming, which included docking sheep and working on oil field workover rigs, gives him an understanding of how Wyoming schools are funded by the state’s energy industry.

“We need to keep the focus on all of our kids, whether they are in public, private, or homeschool. Our kids and grandkids are our state’s most precious resource. The campaign will focus on honoring and supporting our teachers and the entire education team, from cooks to custodians to bus drivers to principals.

“We get what we focus on, and we will focus on reading instruction, career readiness, and preparing our young people to prosper in Wyoming so they don’t have to leave the state. He will support local decision-making where parents have a voice in their child’s education. We have the best schools in the country, and we want to join together to build a culture of continuous improvement,” he said.

Harshman said his background as a product of Wyoming’s public schools shapes his approach to education policy.

“I understand our schools are the heart of our Wyoming towns and the awesome responsibility we all share in that. I believe in Wyoming solutions and our local school boards, who are elected by their neighbors. It’s in our own communities that we see local control works best for Wyoming families and our children.”

“Wyoming is a shining example to the rest of our nation, and we want to build on that reputation. Wyoming’s best days are ahead of us, and it is all about our future. We need to grow our Wyoming opportunities so our kids and grandkids can stay in Wyoming. Every child has potential, and Wyoming’s future starts when parents and teachers unlock that potential.”

“I believe in the Wyoming I was born and raised in, and where Becky and I raised our four kids. I believe in a Wyoming of conservative values where every child has the opportunity to succeed and live the American dream regardless of their ZIP code.”

“Thank you for the opportunity to serve our precious Wyoming, and I’m asking for your support to serve you as Wyoming’s next Superintendent of Public Instruction. Our children are our most valuable resource, and when Wyoming’s students succeed, Wyoming succeeds.”



