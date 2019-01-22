Former Members of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band to Play Pinedale Feb. 7

The Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC) is proud to present John McEuen & The String Wizards performing live Thursday, February 7 at 7:00 p.m. in the Sheppard (Pinedale) Auditorium.
Featuring 3 former members of The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, McEuen & The Wizards will revisit the classic NGDB album “Will The Circle Be Unbroken” in a full multimedia performance!
McEuen, a founding members of NGDB, has assembled a unique cast for this special night to share the music and memories of the landmark Will the Circle Be Unbroken platinum album and his incredible 50-year career with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.
Tickets
- $20 adults
- $7 students
- $2 extra at the door
John McEuen and his full 4-piece band (banjo, guitar, fiddle and mandolin) share (in front of the screen) hits and stories behind the music, leading up to that magic time when three generations came together. The Library of Congress inducted the multi-platinum ‘Circle’ as one of the most important American recordings (it’s also in the Grammy Hall of Fame).
The multi-media show with archival photographs, film, Circle session photos (including 8mm footage from 1967), narrative and early NGDB music takes us on his 50-year journey – interwoven with Dirt Band favorites, hot bluegrass and rare tracks!
A unique part of the show covers the 1977 Russia trip, and what happened behind the Iron Curtain to the first American band to tour there – 28 sold out shows.
When McEuen initiated the Will the Circle Be Unbroken album with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, the icons of Bluegrass, Country, and West coast country rock convened: Earl Scruggs, Doc Watson, Merle Travis, Jimmy Martin, Roy Acuff, Vassar Clements, and Maybelle Carter. Six hot August 1971 days produced the benchmark record relevant to this day (Amazon top-30 still!).
This event is presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council with support in part from the Wyoming Arts Council through funding from the Wyoming Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts which believes a great nation deserves great art, Sublette BOCES #1, Western Sublette BOCES #9, the Sublette County Recreation Board, the Wyoming Community Foundation – Sublette, Tegelers & Associates, Ultra, Andeavor, The Western States Arts Federation (WESTAF) & The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation.