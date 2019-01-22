Former Members of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band to Play Pinedale Feb. 7

The multi-media show with archival photographs, film, Circle session photos (including 8mm footage from 1967), narrative and early NGDB music takes us on his 50-year journey – interwoven with Dirt Band favorites, hot bluegrass and rare tracks!

A unique part of the show covers the 1977 Russia trip, and what happened behind the Iron Curtain to the first American band to tour there – 28 sold out shows.