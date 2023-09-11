Former Newspaper Editor Joins TRN Media

TRN Media is pleased to announce today that former Green River Star editor David Martin has joined the staff of The Radio Network and SweetwaterNOW.

“It’s exciting to have someone with David’s knowledge and experience come on board. He has extensive knowledge of the issues in Sweetwater County and has first hand experience with the players,” TRN Media President Al Harris said.

Martin is a lifelong resident of the county and a graduate of Rock Springs High School, Western Wyoming Community College and the University of Wyoming. In his journalism career he has earned more than 20 awards including recognition from the National Newspaper Association. He was elected to the Wyoming Press Association Board of Directors last year.

“Martin’s belief in responsible and ethical reporting aligns himself hand-in-glove with our approach to journalism and I look forward to working with him,” Harris said.

“I wasn’t sure I wanted to fully return to journalism. However, when I heard about the vision TRN Media has for SweetwaterNOW, I was more than happy to sign on,” Martin said.

In addition to Martin, TRN Media has also added a seasoned photo journalist, Stephanie Peterson, and a full time sports reporter, Jayson Klepper to The Radio Network and SweetwaterNOW staff. It’s all part of the TRN commitment since acquiring SweetwaterNOW on August first of this year.