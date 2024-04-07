Former Poke Finalist for 2023-24 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award

LARAMIE – Former University of Wyoming forward Larry Nance Jr. emerges as one of the 12 finalists this year for the NBA’s Twyman–Stokes Teammate of the Year award.

The Twyman–Stokes Teammate of the Year Award, an annual accolade in the NBA, celebrates the league’s epitome of an “ideal teammate,” showcasing selfless play, commitment, and dedication to the team. Named after Jack Twyman and Maurice Stokes, former teammates on the Rochester/Cincinnati Royals, the award honors their bond, which endured even after Stokes’ career was tragically cut short by a debilitating head injury sustained during a game against the Minneapolis Lakers in 1958. Stokes later succumbed to post-traumatic encephalopathy, a condition resulting from the injury. Twyman assumed legal guardianship of Stokes, advocating for him until Stokes passed away in 1970.

Annually, a panel of NBA executives nominates 12 players, six from each conference, for the award. Subsequently, NBA players cast their votes, with ten points awarded for a first-place vote, seven for second, five for third, three for fourth, and one for fifth. The recipient of the award is determined by the highest point total, irrespective of the number of first-place votes received. The NBA honors the winner with the Twyman–Stokes Trophy and contributes a $25,000 donation to a charity chosen by the recipient.

Should the former University of Wyoming player secure this accolade, it would mark his first NBA honor.

Nance is not only having a great season as a teammate but is having one of his most efficient years on the court as well. Check out more on his play this season here.