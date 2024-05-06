Former Poke Finishes 9th NBA Season With New Career Highs

Photo of Larry Nance Jr. from 14 MAR 2015: University of Wyoming takes on San Diego State University during the 2015 Men's Mountain West Basketball Championship at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos

NEW ORLEANS – Larry Nance Jr., the seasoned forward out of the University of Wyoming, concluded his ninth NBA season with his highest efficiency marks on the court for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Nance’s marksmanship reached new heights during the 2023-24 campaign, establishing personal bests in several shooting categories. The 6-foot-7 forward showcased his prowess beyond the arc, knocking down shots at an impressive 41.5 percent clip from three-point range, representing a career-high for the former Cowboy. Additionally, his field goal percentage this year finished at 57.3 percent, marking the third-highest of his career. Nance’s reliability extended to the free-throw line, where he boasted a 77.0 percent conversion rate, another personal best.

According to ESPN, Nance’s statistical metrics reached new heights this season, with a scoring efficiency rating of 1.452 and a shooting efficiency rating of 0.63, both career highs.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Despite the Pelicans’ playoff run coming to an abrupt halt with a sweep at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Nance maintained his efficiency and delivered impactful performances. In the four-game series, he never dipped below 50 percent shooting accuracy. His standout showing in Game Three underscored his versatility, contributing nine points, 13 rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Beyond his on-court contributions, Nance’s discipline and reliability set him apart. He has navigated nine NBA seasons without a single ejection, a testament to his professionalism and composure under pressure. Furthermore, it’s been five seasons since he last fouled out of a game, showcasing his ability to maintain a high level of play while avoiding costly mistakes.

Nance has also earned recognition as one of the 12 finalists for the 2023-24 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year award. Although he fell short of claiming the honor, finishing as a finalist underscores his positive influence within the Pelicans’ locker room.

As he prepares for his 10th NBA season, Nance stands poised to further build upon his career.