Former Poke Larry Nance Jr. Having Efficient Ninth Season

LARAMIE – Larry Nance Jr. is in his ninth year in the NBA and has been one of the most exciting basketball players out of Wyoming. He currently plays for the New Orleans Pelicans and is having one of his most efficient seasons to date. With the all-star break coming up this weekend, the NBA season is halfway done and Nance and the Pelicans are currently 33-22 and first in the Southwest Division.

Nance has only played in 37 games this year due to an early season rib injury. He averages 5.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, one steal. and .4 blocks per game on 18.6 minutes per game. He has a solid 11.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per 40 minutes so far this year as well.

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Most of these numbers are down from his career average but he has excelled in his shooting efficiency this year. He is currently shooting 56.9% from the field, 45.5% from three, and 72.2% from the free throw line. Nance has never finished a season with 40% or higher three-point percentage but is well on track to do so this year. His free throw accuracy is also on pace to be his best season at the line since his second year in the NBA. His field goal percentage would also be the third highest of his career if the season ended today.

Nance may not be slamming in highlight dunks like we saw in his earlier years in the NBA but he has done a fine job expanding his game and being a good role player for any team off of the bench.