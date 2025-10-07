Former RSHS standout Beau Wendling inducted into Chadron State Hall of Fame

Shown with his significant other, Synda DeBott, and his parents, Randy and Carol, Beau Wendling of Lander was inducted in the Chadron State College Athletic Hall of Fame on Sept. 26 in recognition of his highly successful football and track and field careers with the Eagles. CSC Sports Information Photo.

ROCK SPRINGS — Former Rock Springs High School athlete Beau Wendling was inducted into the Chadron State College Athletic Hall of Fame on Sept. 26 during the school’s homecoming activities.

Wendling, a Rock Springs native who now lives in Lander, played defensive back for Chadron State from 2004 to 2007. Despite suffering two ACL injuries during his college career, he started all 26 games at cornerback during his junior and senior seasons.

During those two years, the Eagles won back-to-back Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference titles, posted 12-1 records and were ranked No. 5 in NCAA Division II both seasons. Wendling recorded 80 tackles, four interceptions and 20 pass breakups during that span.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Known for his ability to make big plays, Wendling returned a fumble for a touchdown in the team’s upset win over Montana State in 2006 — a play set up by his teammate and fellow Lander native Trevor Hyatt. The following year, he intercepted a pass in the end zone to help defeat Nebraska-Kearney.

Wendling earned first-team all-conference honors in both his junior and senior seasons. He also played in the postseason Cactus Bowl all-star game in Texas after completing his college career.

In addition to football, Wendling competed for the Chadron State indoor track team, placing as high as third in the heptathlon and hurdles at RMAC meets.

Before his college career, Wendling was a member of Rock Springs High School’s Class 5A state championship football teams during his final two years.

Wendling is the younger brother of John Wendling, a former RSHS and University of Wyoming standout who went on to play in the NFL.