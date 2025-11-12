Former School Board Trustee Censured Following Independent Investigations

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees publicly censured former Trustee Dr. Cole Seppie late Monday evening following the results of an independent investigation into his conduct, which includes alleged violations of the Family Educational Rights and Protection Act.

A censure is an official statement of disapproval by an organization regarding the actions or statements made by a member of that organization. Dr. Seppie did not respond to a request for comment from SweetwaterNOW as of the publication of this post.

Dr. Seppie gave his resignation from the board last week, with Chairman Cole Wright later issuing a statement that alluded to concerns raised about Dr. Seppie’s conduct on the board.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The issue was brought up after a second executive session that was scheduled during Monday’s board meeting. Upon resuming the meeting, Chairman Cole Wright said the board discussed an independent investigation into Dr. Seppie’s conduct on the board.

“This was the second independent investigation by separate law firms, the first being Davis and Cannon out of Sheridan, Wyoming, that found similar instances of inappropriate behavior toward district employees,” Wright said.

He said the first investigation resulted “in a private reprimand and corrective action.” Wright said the second investigation revealed a continuation of similar conduct and while Dr. Seppie’s resignation had tendered his resignation from the board, the conclusions from that second investigation warranted a response from the board.

Wright said the board wants to ensure transparency and make it clear to district employees and the public that the behavior isn’t tolerated. The board members then passed a motion to censure Dr. Seppie unanimously.

Wright, reading from the resolution to censure, said Dr. Seppie chose to disparage the board and district by claiming his time on the board was met with “opposition, retaliation, and has become an unhealthy work environment with no signs of improving.” Wright said the district and board spent time and money investigating his complaints.

Wright said that on three separate occasions, complaints raised by Dr. Seppie about the district’s special services department were found to be unfounded, after conclusions made by the Wyoming Department of Education, as well as two independent investigators.

Write also said the two independent investigators concluded Dr. Seppie’s actions exposed the district to legal and repetitional risk, including potential violations of the Family Educational Rights and Protection Act because he allegedly witnessed students receiving special services and therapy. Wright further said investigators found Dr. Seppie’s interactions with staff “raised significant concerns” regarding alleged micromanagement and his role as a trustee.