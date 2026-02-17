Former State Legislator Announces U.S. Senate Bid

CHEYENNE — Former Laramie County Legislator James Byrd announced his intent to seek election to one of two seats in the U.S. Senate, aiming for the position Sen. Cynthia Lummis plans to retire from.

Byrd, a Democrat, served in the Wyoming Legislature from 2009-2018 in House District 44. He was the House Minority Whip from 2013-2014 and the House Minority Caucus Chairman from 2015-2016. According to a press release from his campaign, he sponsored bills related to fair employment practices, increasing Wyoming’s minimum wage, and improving voting rights.

Byrd is described as a lifelong public servant and is the son of legislator Liz Byrd. Byrd believes in education for everyone, keeping public lands in public hands, and that healthcare is the foundation of a strong community.