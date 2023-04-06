Former Sweetwater County Officer Appointed as New DCI Director

CHEYENNE — Attorney General Bridget Hill announced today that she has appointed a new director for the Division of Criminal Investigation. The current Director, Forrest Williams, has announced his retirement for May 2023 creating the need for the new Director to lead the Division.

With the approval of the Governor, General Hill has appointed DCI Commander Robert “Ronnie” Jones to the position.

Commander Jones has been part of DCI since 2005 beginning as a special agent and earning promotions to become one of two operational commanders. He brings a wealth of experience having had a long career in law enforcement serving previously at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, the Wyoming Highway Patrol, and the Rock Springs Police Department before joining DCI. Commander Jones experience gives him the ability to relate to and work well with Wyoming law enforcement partners and he is well regarded in law enforcement circles.

“I have the utmost confidence in Ronnie’s ability to lead DCI. I know he will continue and build upon the great work of Director Williams and the entire DCI team,” General Hill said. “His experience and skills will be a tremendous asset to law enforcement and the State of Wyoming as a whole.”

“I am pleased to be chosen to lead DCI and look forward to continuing and improving upon the good work and value DCI provides to the criminal justice system,” Jones said. “The people of DCI are exceptional and their service to the citizens of the State is unmatched.”

Jones will begin his role as Director in May when Director Williams retires.

“Director Williams has served with distinction and honor and I want to personally thank him. He will be greatly missed upon his well-deserved retirement,” Jones said. “However, in his time as Director he strengthened and further built DCI into the highly respected division it is today leaving it poised to continue its legacy of outstanding law enforcement work.”