Former Sweetwater Legislator Appointed to Wyoming Public Service Commission

CHEYENNE — Former House District 39 Representative Chris Boswell was appointed to the Wyoming Public Service Commission by Gov. Mark Gordon recently.

Boswell’s appointment comes after the departure of Mary Throne, who served since 2019 and resigned in August. Boswell joins two other commissioners.

“I appreciate the opportunity to serve on the PSC and look forward to a good deal of listening and learning as the Commission continues to address some mighty complex issues. Whether it be the increasing demand for power, reckoning with consumer costs or grid reliability — the market is ever changing, and the commission has a full plate in the years ahead,” Boswell said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

During his six terms representing House District 39, Boswell was elected House Minority Leader. He later worked as Gov. Dave Freudenthal’s chief of staff and as Gov. Matt Mead’s legislative liaison. He also served on the Industrial Siting Council and as the Vice President for Governmental and Community Affairs at the University of Wyoming. Boswell was the news director for KUGR during the early 1980s and is on the board of advisors for the Wyoming Local News Fund. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism from the University of Wyoming.

“Citizens of Wyoming will be grateful Chris Boswell has stepped up to fill this vacancy. He is an avid public servant with a proven track record of service. I am excited for his perspective and stewardship helping to guide Wyoming’s energy and economic future on the Public Service Commission,” Gordon said.