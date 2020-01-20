Former Wyoming Cowboy Mark Nzeocha Headed to Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI, Fla. — Former Wyoming Cowboy football player Mark Nzeocha, will be heading to Miami, Fla. to play in Super Bowl LIV. He is the only Wyoming player to make it to the super bowl this year.

Nzeocha is a linebacker for the San Fransisco 49ers. In Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers, Nzeocha recovered an onside kick to help secure San Fransisco’s 37-20 victory. The 49ers have been one of the best teams in the National Football League this season and will compete for the Lombardi Trophy against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nzeocha was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft. After dealing with injuries throughout his first two years with Dallas, the 49ers signed Nzeocha from the Cowboys’ practice squad. Since his time with San Fransisco, the five-year pro has found his role on special teams. Nzeocha hasn’t missed a game in two years.

This season, Nzeocha posted eight solo tackles, 2 assisted tackles and an interception against Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.

Super Bowl LIV is set to kickoff at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2020. The game will be televised on FOX.