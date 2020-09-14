Former Wyoming QB Josh Allen Gets His Own Cereal

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former University of Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen took to Twitter over the weekend to announce some “sweet” news.

According to a tweet by Allen, he is getting his own cereal, which will be available in limited quantities at Wegman’s Food Markets. The red and blue frosted cereal labeled as “Josh’s Jaqs” was originally put on shelves on Sunday, celebrating the Buffalo Bills first game of the 2020 NFL season.

Part of the proceeds from boxes of Josh’s Jaqs will be donated to Oishei Children’s Hospital according to Allen.

“It’s always been a dream to have my own cereal, thanks @PLBSports,” Allen wrote on Twitter.