Forrest Quinn Foster (February 3, 1963 – September 23, 2019)

LARAMIE — Forrest Quinn Foster was born on Tuesday, February 03, 1963 to Charlotte Foster in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was later adopted by his grandparents, Hubert and Elsie Foster.

Forrest closed his eyes for the last time, Monday, September 23, 2019 in Laramie, Wyoming at the home of Tom and Nyla Jean Bailey.

Celebration of life was held at the Laramie Aerie #3493 Fraternal Order of Eagles on Saturday September 28th. There will be a Celebration of life in Green River, Wyoming at the Sweetwater #2350 Fraternal Order of Eagles from 2:00-4:00 PM on Saturday October 5th. 88 N and East St. Green River, Wyoming.

Forrest grew up in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He attended Rock Springs Schools and later completed his GED. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Following his time in the Marine Corps Forrest returned to Rock Springs and went to work in the oil fields.

Forrest worked and followed the “Patch” as far east as the Mississippi and as far north as the Northern Lights. Derricks were his favorite position.

While working the Oil Fields of Colorado, Forrest met his match. His best friend and companion, who eventually became his loving wife, Susan Marie Griffin. They met October 14, 2005 and married September 16th, 2017.

Forrest lived his life to the fullest with Susan and often would refer to her as his “Polo” and he was her “Marco”. Forrest loved to volunteer, especially when it came to children.

Every Easter he was the Easter Bunny, fuzzy white fur and big floppy ears. He was the “Pumpkin Patch Guy” because he always made sure the small schools of Rock River, Medicine Bow and Elk Mountain had a pumpkin patch at school before Halloween.

Forrest couldn’t put on the Santa suit because his voice was too distinctive. He had that “Wolfman Jack” kind of voice that would have given him away.

He was a member of the Laramie Aerie #3493 Fraternal Order of Eagles. He was Eagles Past Worthy President and Past Eagle Riders President. He was a member of the American Legion Archie Hay Post #24 in Rock Springs. He was also Head of Security for the Laramie Non-profit Burlesque Group for a couple of years.

Forrest loved to be outside 4-wheeling, camping, fishing, boating, mud bogging, building unique things with his hands out of wood. He was an accomplished woodworker. He was also an accomplished jokester and tease.

Forrest philosophy was “if you can’t laugh at life sometimes you’re going to turn into a dried-up old prune.” The one thing Forrest did not joke about were hugs, Great Big Bear Hugs. Those Great Big Bear Hugs are going to be missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing Forrest, had experienced his generosity and knew the warmth of his friendship.

Forrest is survived by his wife Susan Marie Foster; his son Josh Foster (Casper); stepdaughters Jessica (Norm) Profitt and Jacqueline Clement (Rock Springs); stepson Frank Krantwashl (Laramie); brothers Randy (Diane) Foster (Rock Springs) Troy Hendrickson (unknown). Hubert (Shirley) Hendrickson (Rock Springs) and sister Georgia (Eric) Ward (Rock Springs and Ogden, Utah); his birth mother Charlotte Hendrickson and step-father A.J. Hendrickson of Rock Springs, seven nephews, six nieces and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Forrest is preceded in death by his parents Elsie and Hubert Foster, his uncle George Davis and cousins Shannon Mudd, John Mudd, Jason Huff and Billy Foster.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Breast Cancer through the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Memory of Forrest Foster.