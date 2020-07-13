Fort Bridger Mountain Man Rendezvous Canceled Due to COVID-19 Concerns

CHEYENNE — For the first time in the event’s 48-year history, the Fort Bridger State Historic Site Mountain Man Rendezvous has been canceled due to COVID-19 Coronavirus concerns.

The Fort Bridger Rendezvous Association Board determined it was necessary to cancel this year’s event to ensure the safety of the Rendezvous participants and visitors, as well as the integrity of the highly popular event.

“The board has spent the last 48 years making sure the Rendezvous keeps up to, and is held to the highest historical standards,” the board’s announcement said. “It is a simple fact that if the Rendezvous was to be held this year, we could not maintain those standards with the restrictions and requirements placed upon us.”

Although the board regrets having to make the decision regarding this year’s event, it feels it is the best decision based on the current COVID-19 situation.

The board and Fort Bridger State Historic Site intend to host the Mountain Man Rendezvous next year and can’t wait to see you again in 2021.