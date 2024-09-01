Fort Bridger ‘Safe and Secure’ Following Shooting Incident

FORT BRIDGER – The area around Fort Bridger is safe and secure following what the Unita County Sheriff’s Office is calling a “shooting incident.” Saturday evening.

At 6:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office issued a Facebook post referring to an emergency situation. The sheriff’s office said it was investigating a shooting situation that took place during the annual Fort Bridger Rendezvous. Residents and visitors were asked to stay away from the area near the fort, as well as West Owen Street in Lyman.

At 7:32 p.m., the sheriff’s office issued an update post, saying the fort is safe and secure, with no active threat to the public.