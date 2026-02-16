Foundation Raises $201,000 During Red Tie Gala

A member of Upstage Theater Company dressed as Snow White takes a photo of attendees to the 2026 Red Tie Gala Feb. 7. The event raised $201,000, which will go towards purchasing beds at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

ROCK SPRINGS — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will receive 25 MedSurge and ICU hospital beds after the hospital foundation’s annual Red Tie Gala raised just over $200,000 Feb 7.

Foundation Executive Director Kayla Mannikko said the gala raised $201,000. The beds the hospital will purchase cost approximately $295,000. The foundation sought to help MHSC replace inpatient hospital beds, with each bed costing approximately $11,800. Mannikko said the event’s continued success couldn’t happen without support from county residents.

“Our community truly is supportive,” she said. “Times are tough and we really wouldn’t be successful without the support of Sweetwater County.”

The event featured live entertainment, live and silent auctions, and fine dining for attendees. The foundation also hosted a limited-ticket raffle for a Disneyland and California Adventure Park vacation. Tickets to the event were sold out, with people from Utah, Cheyenne, Laramie and Casper in attendance. While Mannikko says the event is always on her mind, she doesn’t start a bulk of the planning until October.