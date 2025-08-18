Four Biggest Talking Points Ahead of Wyoming’s 2025 College Football Season

The drumroll for college football’s return is deafening, and August 2025 will deliver the drama fans crave. The Aer Lingus Classic sets the season aflame in Dublin as Kansas State and Iowa State square off, but it’s bluebloods like Ohio State drawing the lion’s share of attention as they take the field as defending national champions.

In the rugged expanses of the Mountain West, Wyoming is quietly hustling for a revival. Viewed by many as outside shots to threaten the conference elite, the Cowboys open their crusade on August 29th on the road against Akron, verging on a new chapter that could tilt unexpectedly toward triumph—or trigger further soul-searching in Laramie. So, what headline narratives are set to define this season for the Pokes, and who will be writing them?

Well, we can’t answer the first half of that question, but we can definitely answer the second: the new Lucky Rebel website. The budding new outlet is due for launch in the coming weeks to perfectly coincide with the kickoff of the 2025 college football campaign. The site is thought to be a must-see for sports fans, with a wide offering covering all corners of the American sporting landscape and even further afield.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

But our focus right now is on Wyoming. Here is the current lay of the land heading into the new campaign, and what we can expect to see throughout the course of the 2025 season.

Jay Sawvel Era Seeks Momentum

Jay Sawvel’s inaugural campaign at Wyoming delivered turbulence and frustration: a 3–9 record underscored by inconsistency and missed opportunities. Their preseason breakdown frames Year Two as the crucible. Can Sawvel’s blueprint finally take, or will the program remain mired in rebuilding limbo?

The key figures returning offer more than just hope—they provide the substance on which comeback stories are written. Quarterback Evan Svoboda, who took full starting duties in 2024, exhibited moments of dual-threat work worthy of future optimism but was undermined by stretches of inaccuracy and uneven decision-making. His development is the linchpin. Standing out as well is tight end John Michael Gyllenborg, whose reliability and matchup nightmares have prompted many to dub him Wyoming’s most indispensable weapon after two consecutive impact seasons.

One glaring absence: safety Wyett Ekeler, who turned 77 tackles and a string of critical takeaways into serious NFL Draft buzz. The defense’s anchor will be missed both for his production and for his pulse-quickening leadership—attributes this locker room sorely needs replicated in the new guard.

Roster Turnover

In modern college football, the transfer portal is as much a storyline as any Saturday showdown—and Wyoming’s offseason journey proves it. Despite pronounced player movement, nine of the program’s top performers opted to remain in Laramie. In this era, such retention is less the norm than the exception, laying a vital foundation of experience and leadership.

But this security blanket comes with holes. Receiver depth, a nagging issue exacerbated by transfer departures, demanded swift remedies—and Sawvel delivered through the portal, aiming to upgrade explosiveness out wide and plug holes in a defense searching for fresh playmakers.

But integration is everything. Will Wyoming’s newcomers acclimate quickly enough to deliver early in conference play? With the Mountain West’s trademark volatility, insiders argue that successful onboarding could swing the Cowboys toward dark horse status—or, with miscues, deepen the rebuilding rut.

Offense Must Fire

Last season, the numbers for Wyoming’s offense painted a stark—and sobering—picture: 19.3 points per game, 327 total yards, and far too many three-and-outs. Quarterback turbulence was part of the puzzle, with Svoboda and Kaden Anderson splitting reps but never seizing command for a sustained period.

Heading into 2025, all eyes are locked on the quarterback duel—a competition that online Mountain West previews call a potential hinge moment for program momentum. The playmakers around them face equal scrutiny. Wyoming’s receivers, inconsistent and largely absent from the highlight reels a year ago, are considered as a unit needing in-camp elevation. Paired with a backfield hungry to prove they can carry the offense when called upon, the ingredients for a rebound are in place—but require cohesion and playmaking flair that simply hasn’t materialized in recent memory.

A critical number: Wyoming finished among the ten worst FBS teams in both passing yards and explosive plays in 2024. If there’s any hope for bowl relevance, focused strides in downfield efficiency and third-down conversions are a non-negotiable demand.

Defensive Identity in Flux

If the offense was inconsistent, the defense outright regressed—uncharacteristically so, given Sawvel’s pedigree as a defensive mastermind. Last term’s postseason autopsy did not hold back: over 410 yards allowed per game, with breakdowns both up front and on the back end.

With Ekeler—arguably the beating heart of the 2024 defense—now pursuing professional dreams, the question of leadership feels urgent. Projections point to several underclassmen who will be pushed into the fire, a trial by ordeal that could hack away at early confidence or, if properly coached, hasten the emergence of Wyoming’s next household names.

Tactical shifts and schematic wrinkles are on the cards, but the gamble is on growth via adversity. If Wyoming’s young defenders coalesce into a salty, high-motor group, the defense could finish the season as one of the league’s surprise units. If the pieces don’t fit, expect more shootouts, more pressure on the offense, and a trying path to respectability.