Four Former Pokes Secure NFL Opportunities as Undrafted Free Agents

LARAMIE – Four former Cowboys inked deals as Undrafted Free Agents immediately following the NFL Draft on Saturday evening. Wide receiver Ayir Asante joined the New York Giants, offensive tackle Frank Crum signed with the Denver Broncos, linebacker Easton Gibbs landed with the Seattle Seahawks, and tight end Treyton Welch sealed a deal with the Cleveland Browns.

In the coming days, NFL teams will continue to add undrafted signees and extend invitations to rookie mini-camps, as other Cowboys aim to secure spots on NFL rosters for the upcoming season.

Asante, a native of Franklin Township, New Jersey, played one season at the University of Wyoming after transferring from Holy Cross, where he had a four-year career. He accumulated 21 receptions for 372 yards and a team-leading six touchdowns during his tenure at Wyoming, averaging 17.7 yards per catch last season. Asante’s notable performances included a four-catch, 52-yard game against Hawai’i and a 66-yard touchdown reception against New Mexico. Prior to his time at Wyoming, Asante earned two Second Team All-Patriot League selections and was recognized as a Freshman Honorable Mention All-American by Hero Sports.

Crum, a Laramie native, earned First Team All-Mountain West Conference honors in 2023, contributing to Wyoming’s first nine-win season since the 1990s. He garnered recognition from Pro Football Focus and Phill Steel in 2022 and maintained a strong presence throughout his 56-game career at Wyoming, starting 49 games. Crum’s blocking prowess helped pave the way for three 1,000-yard rush seasons by Cowboy running backs, and he showcased his athleticism with a notable performance at the NFL Combine, including a 40-yard dash time of 4.94 seconds.

Gibbs, hailing from Temecula, Calif., concluded his Wyoming career ranked eighth in school history for total tackles, tallying 362 career tackles. He was named First Team All-Mountain West Conference in 2023 by MW Coaches and Media, Pro Football Focus, and Phil Steele, and received preseason recognition for several prestigious awards, including the Chuck Bednarik Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy, and Butkus Award. Gibbs participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl All-Star game and earned a spot in the NFL Combine.

Welch, a Buffalo, Minnesota native, started 42 of his 50 games as a Cowboy, finishing his tenure with 68 receptions totaling 874 yards and nine touchdowns. He secured a career-high 31 catches last season for 308 yards and two scores, contributing to back-to-back 300-plus receiving-yard seasons. Welch’s versatility extended beyond catching passes, as he also played a role in facilitating three different 1,000-yard rush seasons. He was named a First Team All-Mountain West Conference selection in 2022 by Pro Football Focus and earned Honorable Mention All-Mountain West honors in previous seasons.

The quartet joins nine former Pokes who played on NFL rosters last season, including notable names like Josh Allen, Tashaun Gipson, Logan Wilson, Carl Granderson, Andrew Wingard, Marcus Epps, Tyler Hall, and Mike Purcell.