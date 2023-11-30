Four Former Wyoming Cowboys Named to Mountain West 25th Season Football Team

LARAMIE – The Mountain West Conference unveiled its 25th Season Football Team on Thursday, with four former Wyoming Cowboys securing spots. The four players were quarterback Josh Allen, linebacker Chad Muma, linebacker Logan Wilson, and safety Andrew Wingard.

The Mountain West meticulously selected 25 offensive players, 25 defensive players, and 10 special teams performers, drawing from talent across all past and present member schools of the conference.

All four honorees from Wyoming currently play in the NFL, showcasing themselves as some of the most accomplished players in Mountain West history.

Name Position Hometown Years Played at Wyoming Josh Allen Quarterback Firebaugh, Calif. 2015-17 Chad Muma Linebacker Lone Tree, Colo. 2018-21 Logan Wilson Linebacker Casper, Wyo. 2015-19 Andrew Wingard Safety Arvada, Colo. 2015-18

Josh Allen, the second-highest NFL Draft pick in Mountain West history (selected No. 7 overall by the Buffalo Bills in 2018), amassed numerous accolades during his final season at Wyoming. These include appearances on prestigious award watch lists and recognition as the 2017 Preseason Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year. Allen’s remarkable NFL career includes a 2020 season where he set multiple franchise records for the Buffalo Bills.

Chad Muma, a linebacker in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, earned First Team All-Mountain West Conference honors in 2020 and 2021. Notable achievements include being a finalist for the 2021 Butkus Award and ranking among the top tacklers nationally in both 2020 and 2021.

Logan Wilson, selected as the first pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, boasts a stellar career at Wyoming. Wilson’s college accomplishments include First Team All-Mountain West Conference honors in 2019 and a consistent presence as a starting linebacker for the Bengals in the NFL.

Andrew Wingard, currently in his fifth season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, left a mark on Wyoming football. With three consecutive seasons of First Team All-Mountain West Conference honors and a Mountain West record for career tackles, Wingard’s legacy endures as a testament to his defensive prowess.