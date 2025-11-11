Four Lady Wolves, One Lady Tiger Earn All-Conference Volleyball Honors

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Wyoming Coaches Association released the 2025 All-Conference volleyball selections Monday, with several local athletes earning recognition for standout seasons on the court.

In Class 4A West, the Green River Lady Wolves dominated the list after a historic season that saw them finish as state runners-up. Four players were named All-Conference with Sophia Arnold, Sydnie Eastman, McKinley Killpack, and Natalie Tynsky representing one of the strongest teams in the region.

From across Sweetwater County, Kati Moore of Rock Springs was also named to the All-Conference team after a strong campaign for the Lady Tigers.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

In Class 3A West, five players from neighboring schools also earned All-Conference honors. Lexie Snyder of Lyman was selected, along with Mariah Micheli and Addyson Stephens from Mountain View. Roxanne Melinkovich and Alyxis White of Pinedale rounded out the regional honorees.