Four Lady Wolves Swimmers Earn 4A All-State Honors

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Lady Wolves once again proved to be among Wyoming’s elite in the pool, as four swimmers earned 4A All-State honors from the Wyoming Coaches Association following the 2025 girls’ swimming and diving season.

Senior Tavia Arnell led the group, becoming one of only five seniors statewide to earn All-State recognition all four years of her high school career. Arnell’s dominant season included state titles in both the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard butterfly, as well as a key role on Green River’s championship 200-yard freestyle relay team.

Joining Arnell on the All-State list were teammates Zoie Gilmore, Alayna Kellhofer, and Kaylin Uhrig, all of whom played major roles in Green River’s fifth-place finish at the Class 4A State Championships in Laramie.

Kellhofer and Uhrig both earned All-State recognition for the second consecutive year, continuing their strong showings in sprint and relay events. Gilmore’s breakout season earned her first career All-State nod after contributing to the Lady Wolves’ state relay title and scoring in multiple individual events.

According to the Wyoming Coaches Association, swimmers and divers receive All-State honors by finishing in the top two of individual events or as part of a winning relay team in their classification. The awards are based solely on performance and are not determined by voting.

Green River’s four honorees mark one of the highest totals in Class 4A, with the Lady Wolves finishing behind only Lander Valley, which led the state across both 4A and 3A divisions for total All-State selections.