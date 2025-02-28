Four Local Girls Wrestlers Advance to Semifinals at State Tournament

CASPER — Seven girls from Green River and Rock Springs entered the WHSAA Girls State Wrestling Championships, and four remain in the hunt for a state title after the first day of competition. Rock Springs shined with all three of its qualifiers advancing to the semifinals, while Green River saw one wrestler secure a spot in the next round.

The four girls have now outpaced the Sweetwater County boys so far with one more wrestler making it to the semifinals than both the Wolves and Tigers boys teams combined. The schools sent 26 more boys to state than the girls.

Rock Springs Sends Three to Semifinals

105 pounds:

Rylin Plant had a strong showing, winning by fall over Sabrina Gentzler of Worland in 2:55. She followed up with a decisive 12-1 major decision over Kenna Merritt of Star Valley, earning her place in the semifinals.

130 pounds:

Paige Tongate battled through two close matches, starting with a 6-5 decision over Samantha Brannan of Pinedale. She continued her winning ways with a 3-1 decision over Teagan Dice of Cheyenne East to punch her ticket to the semifinals.

155 pounds:

Sarah Eddy continued her undefeated season in dominant fashion. She pinned Kinzley Nusbaum of Burns/Pine Bluffs in just 22 seconds in the first round. In the quarterfinals, she kept her momentum going with another quick pin over Makayla Haley of Cheyenne East in just 40 seconds, securing her spot in the semifinals.

Green River Advances One

130 pounds:

Lily Harris remains unbeaten on the season and represented Green River well by winning by fall over Aliyah Maes of Natrona County in 2:32. She continued her strong performance by pinning Netanya Prell of Newcastle in 1:42, earning her spot in the semifinals.

120 pounds:

Bianca Maez won by fall over Charlie Wilkinson of Natrona County in 1:46 but fell to Kinsey Hooper of Rawlins in the quarterfinals by fall at 3:05.

190 pounds:

Adia Price secured a first-round victory by pinning Ella Kalenberg of Campbell County in 2:00. However, she was defeated by Becca Oetken of Sheridan, who holds a 31-1 record, by fall in just 56 seconds in the quarterfinals.

Semifinals Await

With four local wrestlers advancing to the semifinals, anticipation is high for Saturday’s competition. Rock Springs remains perfect with all three of its girls moving forward, while Green River looks to Lily Harris to continue her undefeated season.