Four More Former Pokes Secure NFL Opportunities

LARAMIE – Four former University of Wyoming Cowboys earned invitations to NFL Rookie Mini-Camps over the weekend, for a chance to showcase their talents for various teams across the league.

Nose Tackle Cole Godbout received invitations from both the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans, while Jakorey Hawkins secured a spot with the Minnesota Vikings. Tight end Colin O’Brien was invited by the Indianapolis Colts, and quarterback Andrew Peasley earned an opportunity with the New York Jets.

Additionally, four other former Cowboys signed as Undrafted Free Agents immediately following the NFL Draft on Saturday evening. Ayir Asante joined the New York Giants as a wide receiver, Frank Crum signed with the Denver Broncos as an offensive tackle, Easton Gibbs joined the Seattle Seahawks as a linebacker, and Treyton Welch became a member of the Cleveland Browns as a tight end.

Hawkins, a native of Montgomery, Alabama, played two seasons at Wyoming after transferring from Ole Miss. He started 23 of his 26 games at cornerback, tallying 71 tackles and two interceptions. Hawkins notably returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown in his final season against Appalachian State.

Godbout, hailing from Hudson, Wisconsin, started 44 of his 51 games along the defensive line for the Cowboys, accumulating 210 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks during his collegiate career. O’Brien, a Mission Viejo, Calif. native, played four seasons at Wyoming after transferring from Saddleback Community College, contributing as a tight end and aiding in the team’s rushing success.

Peasley, originally from La Grande, Oregon, played two seasons at Wyoming following a stint at Utah State. He started 24 of his 25 games as a Cowboy, amassing 3,565 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, while also showcasing his versatility with 758 rushing yards and nine scores.