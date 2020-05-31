Four More Rock Springs Residents Test Positive for COVID-19

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County’s number of COVID-19 cases increased by four on Saturday, May 30, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.

All four were notified Saturday. Sweetwater County Public Health is continuing contact tracing efforts on each of them.

The 19th case is a Rock Springs woman in her 50s. She is in good condition and is isolating at home.

The 20th case is a Rock Springs man in his 40s. He is in good condition and is isolating at home.

The 21st case is a Rock Springs man in his 50s. He is in good condition and is isolating at home.

The 22nd case is a Rock Springs man in his 70s. He is in stable condition and is isolating at home.

Sixteen lab-confirmed cases are now recovered, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.

To stop community spread, it’s important to stay 6-feet away from people you are not housed with, send only one person to the grocery story, and stay home if possible. Don’t touch your T-zone – eyes, nose and mouth. Cover your cough. Wear a face covering.

If you have questions about travel, lodging, food or other issues related to COVID-19, call Sweetwater311 at 307-212-5440. For health-related COVID-19 questions, call Public Health at 307-922-5390. Contact Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Nurse Triage Line at 307-522-8523, and Castle Rock Medical Center at 307-872-4500.

More health and community updates can be found at sweetwater311.org, covid19.wyo.gov, and cdc.gov.