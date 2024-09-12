Four Mountain West Teams Depart for Pac-12, Border War Rivalry Faces Uncertain Future

LARAMIE — In a significant shake-up of collegiate athletics, four Mountain West schools—Boise State, San Diego State, Colorado State, and Fresno State—are set to join the Pac-12 Conference in 2026, leaving the Mountain West with an uncertain future.

The move is part of the Pac-12’s bid to preserve its existence after losing ten of its legacy members to other Power Five conferences. The departure will dramatically affect the competitive landscape in the Mountain West, with significant ramifications for teams like the Wyoming Cowboys, particularly their fierce rivalry with Colorado State in the annual Border War.

A Historic Rivalry Faces Uncertain Future

For Wyoming, the exit of Colorado State from the Mountain West means an uncertain future for the Border War, one of the most storied rivalries in college football. The rivalry, dating back to 1900, holds deep significance for both universities, their fan bases, and the communities of Laramie and Fort Collins. The Border War, fought annually for the Bronze Boot trophy, is more than just a football game—it embodies regional pride and competition between Wyoming and Colorado.

With Colorado State’s pending move to the Pac-12, questions arise about whether the rivalry can continue in the same form. Scheduling non-conference matchups could keep the rivalry alive, but it may not hold the same weight if it’s no longer tied to conference implications. Wyoming fans, already reeling from the loss of traditional conference matchups, could be facing the end of an era for the Border War as they know it.

Impact on the Mountain West and Wyoming

The exit of four major programs is a significant blow to the Mountain West, which has long prided itself on its competitive balance and geographic identity. Boise State, San Diego State, Colorado State, and Fresno State have consistently been among the conference’s top programs, both in football and other sports. Their departure not only weakens the Mountain West’s standing but also leaves schools like Wyoming in a precarious position as the conference looks to rebuild.

The Mountain West Conference, as noted by Commissioner Gloria Nevarez, will enforce the bylaws and policies for departing members, but the challenge will be filling the void left by these programs. The Mountain West could turn to expansion, potentially elevating teams from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) or poaching from other Group of Five conferences, but those moves are unlikely to fully replace the value lost.

For Wyoming, which has established itself as a consistent competitor in the Mountain West, this realignment means adapting to a new landscape. The Cowboys will no longer have familiar conference foes like Boise State and Colorado State, and the league’s overall strength could be diminished. Yet, this also presents an opportunity for Wyoming to rise as a flagship program in a restructured Mountain West.

The Broader Implications of Realignment

This latest round of realignment is just another chapter in a rapidly evolving college sports landscape. The financial motivations behind these moves are evident, with the Pac-12 banking on its remaining resources and historical brand to rebuild itself into a viable FBS conference. The four departing Mountain West schools are seeking greater visibility, better media deals, and the prestige that comes with the Pac-12 name, despite the uncertainty surrounding the conference’s future.

However, as some critics have pointed out, the newly reconstituted Pac-12 will look strikingly similar to the Mountain West, leaving questions about the ultimate value of the move. As Dan Wolken of USA Today aptly noted, these realignments often feel driven more by ego and the desire to be in the “cool kids’ club” than by genuine improvements to competition or financial security.

For Wyoming and its fans, the focus will remain on the gridiron and what happens next with the Border War. As college football’s landscape continues to shift, the preservation of historic rivalries and traditions like Wyoming-Colorado State may become increasingly rare. What remains clear is that the Mountain West, and Wyoming within it, are entering a new era—one filled with challenges but also opportunities to carve out a new identity in the ever-changing world of college sports.