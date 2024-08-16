Four Mud Trucks Vandalized at Sweetwater Speedway

ROCK SPRINGS — Four mud trucks parked at the Sweetwater Speedway racetrack were found vandalized Thursday afternoon. The trucks are used at each race to help pack the track.

Kara Beech, Sweetwater Speedway manager and promoter, said that due to the recent rainfall there were no tracks or prints, which has kept them from filing a police report. She said that while they do not know the cost to repair the damages, the most costly will be the truck that had the gear shift and turn signal ripped out of it. Other damages include shattered windows and some vehicles had their side mirrors knocked off.

“It is really frustrating to put everything we have into running events for our community and see that our equipment was vandalized. Racing is not a money-making venture. Everything we make goes back to run the facility and pay the participants who come and race at our track,” Beech said.

Dave Burns of Burns Towing did come out to the track Friday morning and got one of the mud trucks operational for this weekend’s races, which Beech said the organization is very thankful for. She said since the speedway operates on limited resources, it is frustrating to have to spend time and money on something as unexpected and unnecessary as vandalism.

“We have a great facility, but it costs money to maintain and now I have to spend not only money but time I don’t have fixing equipment that should not have been damaged in the first place,” Beech said.