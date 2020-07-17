Four New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Sublette County

SUBLETTE COUNTY — Sublette County Public Health and the Wyoming Department of Health have been notified of four new lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) among Sublette County residents today. This will bring our Sublette County positive case number to a total of 11 lab-confirmed cases. There are also two other probable cases that have been identified through our contact tracing.

One of these four cases was identified as a close contact to a previous case in Sublette County. The other three new positives are unrelated to any of our previous cases. All individuals have either known their source of contact or traveled domestically. Everyone is currently isolating and recovering at home.

Wyoming Department of Health and Sublette County Public Health are following up to monitor and learn more about the person’s exposure risk and identify and communicate with anyone who may have been in close contact with the patient. Known contacts will be asked to quarantine, and to monitored for symptoms and tested if needed.

Symptoms reported with COVID-19 are cough, fever, shortness of breath, and sore throat, but research has shown the presence of other symptoms, including nasal congestion, loss of sense of smell and taste, and gastrointestinal symptoms, as well. If experiencing any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you call your healthcare provider and seek testing. A person can be asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic and still spread the virus.

The public is encouraged to continue to follow these guidelines outlined by the CDC and WDH:

• Wear a cloth face covering when in public (like at grocery store, etc.) to protect others from possibility of asymptomatic transmission.

• Avoid close contact (within 6 feet) of others, especially those who are sick or may have been exposed.

• Stay home if sick

• Avoid large gatherings

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.