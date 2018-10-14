Four Proven Practices for a Bible Guided Life!

Part 1 of 4, Game Changers Series

When we abandon the Bible, bad things happen. Restore the Bible as your foundation for living and experience incredible benefits.

Christianity has certainly known it’s share of scandal. A quick perusal of History will reveal a shadow of corruption and abuse. The Reformation was a response to the misconduct of those in religious power. The stories of John Wycliffe, John Huss, Erasmus, Savonarola, and Martin Luther reveal a century-long battle to make things right again. And, their primary tool to correct the imbalances and abuses was to simply give people the Bible. They believed the Bible could restore all that was lost.

The Bible is a critical part of a life founded upon Faith. If we restore the Bible to the place of prominence it deserves, so much of our chaos could also be released.

The Bible – helpful, but not read much

Prioritize the Bible

Psalms 119:25 (NLT) I lie in the dust; revive me by your word.

Psalms 119:28-29 (NLT) I weep with sorrow; encourage me by your word. 29 Keep me from lying to myself; give me the privilege of knowing your instructions.

More than half of the people who claim to be Christian in America have barely read the Bible. The study performed by Lifeway Christian Books also determined 27% don’t prioritize Bible reading. 15% have no time for it and 35% of those who responded didn’t read it but didn’t know how to answer why. So for the vast majority who are not reading the Scriptures, it’s an issue of priority. Or, it’s just not that important. Issues of heaven and hell, of power and life, of peace and unity and of need and hope are just not important.

What is more important than this? If we wish to have a real and fruitful Christian Faith then a steady stream of God’s Word must be present in our lives. If you have ever taken Foundations with us, then you know that “The Bible is our GUIDE.”

How Do I Read the Bible?

Search the Bible

John 5:39-40 (NLT) “You search the Scriptures because you think they give you eternal life. But the Scriptures point to me! 40 Yet you refuse to come to me to receive this life.

We are looking for something. It’s not knowledge. We can find knowledge and still be bankrupt of that which we need most. We are looking for the Word of God. We NEED to HEAR from God! The point of the written word is so that we might encounter the spoken word. His name is Jesus, and He is perfect theology. Nothing is more important than hearing from God.

Hebrews 12:25 (NLT) Be careful that you do not refuse to listen to the One who is speaking. For if the people of Israel did not escape when they refused to listen to Moses, the earthly messenger, we will certainly not escape if we reject the One who speaks to us from heaven!

The Mechanics of Bible Study: The S-O-A-P Method

Priscilla’s 5 P’s of Bible Study

Practice the Bible

James 1:22 (NLT) But don’t just listen to God’s word. You must do what it says. Otherwise, you are only fooling yourselves.

How could I live this? Right Now! Today! God’s Word is to be experienced TODAY! The Bible is often considered archaic or impractical for those who do not understand it. But, the Bible is actually a very practical and helpful book. It’s better than a self-help book, it’s a God-help book!

James 1:23-24 (NLT) For if you listen to the word and don’t obey, it is like glancing at your face in a mirror. 24 You see yourself, walk away, and forget what you look like.

We must take responsibility for ourselves. When we are lacking in growth or character, we must look upon our own hearts for the reason. We are the ones ultimately responsible for our spiritual growth. We can be taught, but we are the only ones who can apply the lessons.

Share the Bible

And let’s not allow the things God gives us to stay with us. Our daily gifts from Jesus are too precious to keep to ourselves. Always remember, God’s Gifts are magnified as they are shared. So, participate in a small group. Always remember, our Faith needs people.

Proverbs 27:17 (NLT) As iron sharpens iron, so a friend sharpens a friend.

What priority does Scripture (The Bible) hold in our lives? Do we need to “level up”?