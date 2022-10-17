Four Reasons to Book Your Next Flight Sooner Than Later

We all know it can be fun to procrastinate, but when it comes to your travel plans planning ahead can really pay off.

Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport has a few reasons you’ll be singing the praises of an early booking.

First off, it’s good for your mental health.

According to travel consultant Amy Armstrong, there’s fascinating evidence that booking travel early boosts mental wellbeing.

“A Dutch study in the journal ‘Applied Research in Quality of Life’ found that people are “happiest not when they are on holiday, not when they get back, but when they are looking forward to it,” Armstrong writes. “By booking trips early, you maximize excitement and anticipation and handle the day-to-day stresses of life much better.”

That’s right. Arguably your desire to travel is actually geared towards responsible self-care.

Return of hectic holiday travel.

The remaining months of 2022 are going to see of the busiest travel levels in years. Among other things, this means you should reserve your seat before availability becomes scarce and the costs grow steep. Thanksgiving is right around the corner. By the time you’ve finished leftovers, it’s already time to travel for Christmas and New Year’s. Before the first weeks of 2023 roll around, it’s also not too early to think about Spring Break.

National Finals Rodeo

Vegas baby! Sorry, where were we again. Yes, the National Finals Rodeo runs this December 1 through December 10. Few things are more Wyoming than rodeo. The best way to get there from here is also thoroughly Wyoming. If you fly from Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, you’re an easy connection away through Denver. It’s a lot easier and faster than driving to fly from Utah.

Not only when, but where.

An all-new Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport terminal is coming in 2023. This is going to make for an even more enjoyable travel experience, especially when you stack up the indirect costs savings of free parking and less driving and less refueling. And if you’ve been in Salt Lake City’s Airport recently, you know that the comments about the long walks are not exaggerated. If anything, they’re understated. By flying SWRA, you’ll also support the local and regional economy. To start checking schedules, visit flyrks.com or united.com.

Located close to home:

382 Hwy 370

Rock Springs, WY 82901

Flyrks.com

(307) 352-6880

