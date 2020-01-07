Four Rock Springs Hockey Players Qualify for International Tournaments

DENVER, Colorado — Four local youth hockey players will take their talents to the national spotlight this month. The four standout hockey studs will be participating in the International Silverstick Tournaments in their respective divisions.

Ethan Millemon, Salem Schweitzer, Justin Millemon and Aiden Schweitzer represent Rock Springs as members of the Wyoming Cutthroat Hockey team. During the month of November, the boys were a part of the action at the Regional Silverstick Tournament in Denver, Colorado which punched their ticket to the International Silverstick Tournaments.

Ethan and Salem are Bantam Rock Springs Hockey players. The two helped their Wyoming Cutthroat Hockey team qualify for the International Silverstick Finals after winning the Regional Silverstick tournament in Denver. Both boys will head to Michigan and compete in the International Silverstick Finals which will run January 17-19.

Justin and Aiden are Peewee Rock Springs Hockey players that also served their Wyoming Cutthroat Hockey team. They competed in Denver over Thanksgiving and finished second in the Regional Silverstick Tournament. The duo will travel further north to Forest, Ontario, Canada to play in the International Silverstick Finals which are set to begin January 10-12.

Below are photos of the four boys with their Wyoming Cutthroat Hockey teams.

Aden Schweitzer (ninth in the back row) and Justin Millemon (tenth in the back row) celebrate a second place finish at the Regional Silverstick Tournament in Denver, Colorado.