Four Sweetwater County Athletes Selected for 52nd Annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The rosters for the 52nd annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl All-Star Football game have been announced, featuring four standout athletes from Sweetwater County on the South team. The game is scheduled for Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Natrona County High School’s Cheney Alumni Field in Casper.

Representing Sweetwater County are James Herwaldt from Green River High School, along with Sam Eddy, Randall Hamilton, and Michael Rubich from Rock Springs High School. These players have demonstrated exceptional talent and dedication throughout their high school careers, earning them spots on the all-star roster.

The South team will be led by head coach Will Gray of Pine Bluffs, who the Hornets to the Class 1A 9-man football state championship last November. Alongside him will be assistant coaches Nick Yelton (Pine Bluffs), Kyle Jeffres (Laramie), Drew Hodgs (Douglas), Travis Romsa (Burns), and Zack Scott (H.E.M.).

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Joining the Sweetwater County athletes on the South team are Max Gregory from Lyman High School and Landon Solaas from Mountain View High School, highlighting the strong football talent present in the region.

The Wyoming Shrine Bowl serves as a showcase for the state’s top high school football players and functions as a fundraiser for the Shriners Hospitals for Children. The North team leads the series 27-20-3 and secured a 45-7 victory in last year’s game. This year’s matchup promises to be competitive as the South team aims to earn another win in the series.