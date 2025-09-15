Four Sweetwater County Golfers Qualify for State at 4A West Regionals

EVANSTON — The Green River and Rock Springs golf teams saw their seasons come to a close as squads battled at the Class 4A West Regional Tournament last Thursday and Friday in Evanston, with four local golfers punching individual tickets to the state championships.

Rock Springs’ TJ Atkinson and Ava Doerr, along with Green River’s Adam Robertson and Roman Brown, all finished inside the top 20 individually to advance. Atkinson and Doerr also earned all-conference honors by placing in the top 10.

Atkinson bounced back from an opening-round 87 with a stellar 75 on day two to place eighth overall at 162. Doerr showed steady play with rounds of 94 and 95 to finish sixth in the girls division at 189.

Robertson led Green River with rounds of 85 and 83, finishing 13th overall with a 168 total. Brown followed closely, carding 86 and 87 for a 173 and 18th place to secure the final qualifying spot.

Rock Springs’ Logan Freuler narrowly missed a state berth, finishing 23rd at 179 — just four strokes outside the cutoff. Green River’s Jacoby Bundy placed 28th with a 182, seven strokes short of qualification. On the girls side, Rock Springs’ Kaylee Coombs placed 22nd at 224, seven strokes out of the top 20.

As teams, Rock Springs placed with a 708 total on the boys side and a 632 on the girls side, while Green River’s boys shot 724. Neither program advanced as a team, as only the top four from each division qualified for state.

The Class 4A State Championships are set for Sept. 19-20 in Cheyenne.