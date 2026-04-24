Four Wolves Lead Offensive Surge

EVANSTON — The Green River soccer teams picked up a win and a draw Thursday on the road against Evanston, continuing their late-season push as the schedule winds down.

The Lady Wolves played earlier than scheduled, moving their match to 1 p.m., and battled to a 1-1 draw. The Wolves followed with a strong offensive performance in a 7-1 win.

In the girls match, Green River found the equalizer through Sydnie Eastman, who scored off an assist from Isa Vasco to secure the tie.

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The boys match saw the Wolves take control with a balanced offensive effort.

Tommy Vasco led the way with three goals and two assists, while Dax Taylor added two goals. Irie Kuball and Izyk Arellano each scored, and Braxton Doak contributed two assists in the win.

Pitt Construction Player of the Game: Dax Taylor

Taylor continued his strong emergence for the Wolves, scoring two goals in Thursday’s win. The senior, who had not previously played at the varsity level in high school, has shown steady improvement throughout the season and is developing into one of Green River’s key scoring threats as the year progresses.