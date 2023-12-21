Four Wyoming High School Athletes Join Wyoming Cowboys Football Team

WYOMING – The Wyoming Cowboy Football program announced 26 commitments on the first day of the 2024 early signing period on Wednesday including four from Wyoming. The Cowboy’s early signing class includes one college transfer, 17 high school scholarship players, and eight preferred walk-ons.

“Our entire staff has put in a lot of work, including Coach Bohl, from last January up through this week,” said incoming head coach Jay Sawvel. “We were able to keep nearly all of our commitments throughout the process and have been able to add some strong commitments at a couple positions.”

The four Wyoming high school athletes are Keelan Anderson from Cheyenne South, Alex Haswell from Sheridan, Drew Jackson from Cheyenne East, and Tegen Seeds from Douglas. Haswell has signed for a scholarship with the team and the other three are preferred walk-ons.

Anderson is a place-kicker from Cheyenne South High School. He connected on a Wyoming High School state record 61-yard field goal during the 2023 season. Anderson made 9-12 field-goal attempts this year. He was a unanimous 2023 First-Team All-State Class 4A honoree as selected by the Wyoming High School Coaches Association. He has also posted a video on X (formally known as Twitter) hitting from 68 yards out during practice.

Last week #KohlsKicking prospect Keelan Anderson (2024) tied the Wyoming state record with a 57-yard field goal.



This week— he broke it.



✅ 61-yards



(Via @MattAtencio5)pic.twitter.com/5FH7pQ0cFy — Kohl's Kicking Camps (@KohlsKicking) September 23, 2023

Haswell was a unanimous selection as the 2023 Wyoming Class 4A Lineman of the Year. He was a unanimous selection to the 2023 Class 4A All-State First Team as both an offensive and defensive lineman. As a senior, Haswell recorded 34 tackles, including seven tackles for loss and one sack from his defensive end position. His junior season, he was named to the 2022 Casper Star-Tribune Super 25 team in January of 2023.

Jackson is a defensive back from Cheyenne East. He was a unanimous First Team Class 4A All-State selection as a running back and defensive back. He also earned All-Conference honors. Jackson rushed for 940 yards to rank No. 4 in the state in 2023. His 21 rushing TDs led the state. He added 773 receiving yards to rank No. 3 and added six receiving touchdowns. Jackson’s 2,066 all-purpose yards also ranked No. 4 in Class 4A. His 29 touchdowns and his 174 points in 2023 were tops in the state. On defense, he had 57 tackles, including 31 solo stops, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and four pass break-ups.

Seeds is an offensive lineman from Douglas. He was a 2023 First-Team All-State honoree as an offensive lineman, and he was a First Team All-State honoree as a defensive lineman in 2022. Seeds was also named the Class 3A East Conference Lineman of the Year in both 2022 and 2023. In his senior season, Seed was credited with 55 tackles, including nine tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He added five fumble recoveries and one pass break-up.