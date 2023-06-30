Fourth of July Fireworks, Parade, Events Scheduled

SWEETWATER COUNTY — As Americans celebrate Independence Day across the country, Sweetwater County also has activities scheduled to keep residents and visitors alike entertained during the patriotic day.

With games for families to participate in, pools and splash parks open, a parade, and fireworks shows, the Fourth of July will definitely be a fun one.

Here’s a look at what’s taking place.

Green River

The City of Green River is once again hosting its annual fireworks show this Fourth of July. The show will begin at dusk Tuesday. The company will conduct the show from the pond area at the Wastewater Treatment facility and the show is anticipated to be roughly 18 minutes.

For the best views, residents can gather at Veterans field, Stratton Myers park, and other areas around the city. KUGR radio will once again play the music to match the fireworks display. KUGR can be found at 104.9 FM and 1490 AM. KUGR is also streamed at theradionetwork.net.

The Green River Fire Department would like to remind residents that it is against the law to set off fireworks within city limits and are encouraging residents to enjoy the ones provided by the city.

Rock Springs

Liberty Day Parade

The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce is excited to be hosting the second annual Liberty Day Parade. The parade will take place on Tuesday, July 4, at 10 a.m. on Gateway Boulevard. The parade will start at Western Wyoming Community College’s western parking lot and go down Gateway Boulevard to Western’s Aspen Mountain dorms and Skyline.

People can register to participate in the parade until July 3 at 5 p.m. If they register for the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Parade, the entry fee for the Liberty Parade will be waived. They can register for both parades at the Chamber.

Family Fun

The City of Rock Springs will have the Blairtown and Century West pools open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The FireWhacker Golf Tournament is also taking place at the White Mountain Golf Course starting at 6 p.m. Max-Say-Shun will be performing at the Wataha Recreation area and some food trucks will also be at the event. Families can also play backyard games between 7 and 10 p.m.

Fireworks

This year, the City of Rock Springs will be hosting the annual fireworks show on Independence Day starting at about 10 p.m. The fireworks will be set off north of Rock Springs so the city encourages the community to watch the show from the Wataha Recreational Complex for the best viewing. This complex is located north of Rock Springs near the White Mountain Golf Course.

As a reminder, Rock Springs City Ordinance 3-301 prohibits the discharge of fireworks within the city limits with the exception of sparklers. Citations can be issued to those who violate the city ordinance with fines reaching up to $750, fireworks will be confiscated and destroyed, and any damage the fireworks cause will also be their responsibility.

Do you have a FREE Fourth of July event taking place? Let us know by sending the information to news@sweetwaternow.com and we’ll add it to this list.