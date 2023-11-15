Frances Curtis (March 14, 1943 – November 9, 2023)

Frances J. ‘Fran’ Curtis, 80, of South Thomaston, passed peacefully surrounded by family, Thursday, November 9, 2023, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer at Sussman House in Rockport.

Fran was born March 17, 1943, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Preceded in death by her husband of what would have been 40 years, John Curtis (2018). Fran and John fell in love in California and 31 years ago moved to Maine where John was born and raised. John was not only her husband, but he was also the love of her life.

Fran was fond of her family, friends, faith, and her chickens. She was most proud of her show birds and traveled all New England, California and North Carolina with different chicken associations participating, judging, and educating on the ins and outs of raising chickens. She has many trophies and ribbons to show for how well her chickens did, including a national championship. For many years, Fran was a member of the Central Maine Bird Fanciers Association and a 4H leader for chickens as well. If she wasn’t tending her flock, she would be tending her garden of beautiful flowers and vegetables. To say she had a green thumb is an understatement. There is nothing Fran couldn’t grow or bring back to life in her gardens. Her favorite pastimes were going to the farm stands in summer in one of her husband’s antique cars, sewing, cooking and baking with others.

Fran is also preceded in death by her parents June and Paul Harrison; sister Shelia, all formerly of Wyoming; a son Charles Jaget, Jr. formerly of PA, and 2 nephews formerly of Wyoming.

Fondly missing her are a son Darryl Jaget and his wife Dawn of Pennsylvania; daughter Susan Jaget of California; granddaughters, Kristen Saam (Gabe), Season Buck (Michael), Whisperlyn Jaget-Ehrgood (Bryson); niece Jenny Gaviotis (George); 4 great-grandsons; 1 great-granddaughter, and extended family and friends from California to Maine.



The family would like to thank those who helped over the last year from extended family to her amazing community of neighbors. We are eternally grateful.

A celebration of life will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial donations to Pope Memorial Humane Society of Knox County, P.O. Box 1294, Rockland, ME 04841.

A live-stream of Fran’s service may be viewed here.





