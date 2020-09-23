Frances Jean Brown (August 26, 1934 – September 21, 2020)

Frances Jean Brown, 86, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Sage View Care Center, Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Frances was born on August 26, 1934 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of John “Jack” Korgi and Tillie Daisy Grosso.

She attended schools in Rock Springs and Reliance, Wyoming. Frances was a 1953 graduate of the Reliance High School.

She married Theodore “Ted’ Brown in Rock Springs, Wyoming on May 9, 1953. He preceded her in death on April 26, 2004.

Frances was employed by Mountain Bell for over 20 years as an operator and service repair.

Her interests included painting, reading and spending time with family.

Survivors include one son; Shawn Brown and wife Brittany of Glen Burnie, Maryland, one grandson; Braxton Theodore Douglas Brown, two granddaughters Jackie Tucker and Husband Don of San Antonio ,Texas. Missy Hutchison of Rock Springs Wyoming and four great grandchildren; Breanna Tucker, Derick Tucker of San Antonio ,Texas and Hunter Finley of Rock Springs and Kaylee Jo Brown (her beloved chinchilla).

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ted; two daughters; Lisa Paranna and Christine “Tina” Brown , one brother-in-law; Burt Brown and her in-laws; Dave and Dolly Brown.

Cremation will take place and services will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at vasefuneralhomes.com.