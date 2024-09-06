Frances Jones (May 18, 1950 – August 22, 2024)

Frances Jones, 74, Thursday, passed away peacefully August 22, 2024 at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs. She was a resident of Green River for the last five years. She was a former resident of Colorado, California and Virginia.

Frances was born May 18, 1950 in Richmond, Virginia; the daughter of Howard Jiggets and Sylvia Mitchell.

She attended schools in Richmond, Virginia she was a 1968 graduate of Maggie Walker High School. She received her Bachelors Degree in Metaphysics from Ashworth College in 2021.

Frances married the love of her life Alston Jones in Richmond, Virginia in 1986.

She was self employed as a caretaker and retired in 2012.

Frances enjoyed watching horror movies, avid reader of murder mysteries, studying natural medicine and politics, but most of all spending time with friends and family.

Survivors include two sons, Arien Moody of North Chesterfield, Virginia and Taurean Moody of Green River; one daughter, Micheala Rena Douglas of Phoenix, Arizona; one sister, Florence Archer of Richmond Virginia; three grandchildren, Arien Prescott Polard, Rachelle Wilkins, and Cera Christian; several great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Cremation will take place. A private family service will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.