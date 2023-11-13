Frances Lee Kobernick (December 11, 1944 – November 4, 2023)

Frances Lee Kobernick, 77, passed away Nov. 4, 2023 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for 25 years and a former resident of Meeteetse and Greybull, Wyoming.

Frances was born Dec. 11, 1944 in Cody, Wyoming; the daughter of Max Farmer and Lillian Marcus.

She attended schools in Meeteetse and Greybull, Wyoming and was a 1961 graduate of Greybull High School.

Frances married Leo Albert Kobernick May 14, 1969 in Casper, Wyoming, he preceded her in death Sept. 5, 2021 in Casper, Wyoming.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, animals, shopping, and social media, Frances was a member of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Survivors include one son, Michael L. Kobernick of Casper, Wyoming; one daughter, Mellissa R. Kobernick of Casper, Wyoming; one brother, Max Farmer of Torrington, Wyoming; one sister, Beverly of Billings, Montana; five grandchildren, Theo Kobernick; McKenzie Johnson; Kolton Kobernick; Josh Hilton; Skyler O’Conner; and several great-grand children.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Kobernick and one son, Wade Kobernick.

Following Cremation, there will be no services at her request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com.