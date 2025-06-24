Francis Paul Job, Jr. (December 17, 1949 – June 13, 2025)

Francis Paul Job, Jr., known lovingly as Frank, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2025, in Evanston, Wyoming at the age of 75. He was born on December 17, 1949, to Francis Paul and Evelyn Allene Delgado Job. After high school, Frank served in the United States Army 82nd Airborne in North Carolina. After serving he returned to Wyoming.

Frank found solace in taking many drives through Wyoming, where he appreciated the beautiful scenery and wildlife it had to offer. As a devoted animal lover, Frank always had an affinity for Great Danes, especially his cherished companion, Kenna girl. Frank always looked forward to watching sports and often found great pride in viewing videos of his grandsons, Preston and Carston, as they played football and lacrosse. He enjoyed visiting and spending time with his family and going out for lunch and sharing laughter with friends.

Frank is survived by his daughter, Heather (Brian) Bushey of Thornton, Colorado, son, AJ Job, of Salt Lake City, Utah, sisters, Joye (Bill) May of Jackson, Wyoming and Lynn (John) Williams of Rock Springs, Wyoming, grandsons Preston and Carston Bushey also of Thornton, Colorado, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Allene Job, and his maternal and paternal grandparents, Tom and Babe Delgado, Jacob and Maryanne Job.

Cremation has taken place. The family requests donations in his name can be made to the Red Desert Humane Society.