Frank “Jerry” Hernandez (June 28, 1952 – January 25, 2023)

Frank “Jerry” Hernandez, 70, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at his home in Reliance, Wyoming. He was a resident of Reliance for the past 48 years and former resident of Green River, Wyoming.

He was born June 28, 1952 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of William Hernandez and Mary Lois Sena.

Jerry attended schools in Green River, Wyoming.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He married Lana Law March 11, 1974 in Kemmerer, Wyoming.

Jerry served in the United States Navy during Vietnam.

He worked for FMC for 20 years and retired in 1999 as a Miner.

He enjoyed spending time with family; his children and grandchildren meant everything to him. Jerry was born into a family of stock car racing. His dad and brother raced for many years. Both of his sons and grandson are also racers.

Survivors include his wife Lana Hernandez of Reliance, Wyoming; two sons, Jerry Hernandez and wife Julie of Cody, Wyoming; Jayson Hernandez of Reliance, Wyoming; one brother, William Hernandez Jr. and wife Connie of Robertson, Montana; two sisters, Terrie Lucero and husband Jessie of Green River, Wyoming; Linda Nehrer of Douglas, Wyoming; three grandchildren, J. J. Hernandez and wife Selena of Keizer, Oregon; Anna Hernandez of Tacoma, Washington; Bevin Hernandez of Cody, Wyoming.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law, Hale and Dorothy Law and his paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life with Military Honors will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.