Frank John Lake (February 10, 1939 - September 25, 2025).

Frank John Lake, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. He was a long-time resident of Green River.

He was born Feb. 10, 1939 in Park City, Utah; the son of Patrick Henry Lake and Eliza Ann Bowman.

Frank led a life defined by dedication to his family, career, and community.

Frank was a proud graduate of Park City High School, completing his education in 1957. Shortly afterward, he served with honor in the United States Air Force.

He married Ruby Mae Nichols November 30, 1959 in Salt Lake City. She preceded him in death.

His commitment to hard work was exemplified by a long and fulfilling 34-year career as a miner with FMC, from which he retired on July 1, 2004.

Frank was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He found joy and tranquility in spending time with family and the great outdoors, whether camping with family at the Gorge or spending sunny days on the golf course. Among his passions were daily visits to the rec center and enjoying classic western movies.

Frank’s legacy lives on through his loving family. He leaves behind a son, Frank J. Lake (Kathy) of Florissant, Colorado; five daughters, Chris Dean (Jim) of Green River, Brenda Roosa (Derek) of Green River, Alana Robinson (Clark) of Rock Springs, Laura McFadden (Lorne) of Omaha, Nebraska, and Shelly Chapman (Scott) of Draper, Utah. Frank also leaves 12 grandchildren: Tyson Tyler, Ashlee Colosimo (Cory), Samantha Hansen (Eric), Kasey Dean (Christian), Taryn Calkins (Kyle), Frank Lake III (Jessica), L.J. McFadden, Trevor Roosa (Clairissa), Logan McFadden (Madison), Livia McFadden, Shayla Chapman (Talon), and Shaydon Chapman; along with five great-grandchildren: Taelyn Calkins, Kayson Calkins, Frank Roosa, Emory Roosa, and Slade Hansen; and two bonus grandchildren, Angela and Chance Duddley. He will be dearly missed by his best friend, Jimmy Palm, several nieces, nephews, and his beloved furry companion, Whiskers.

Frank was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Ruby Mae Lake; his parents, Patrick Henry and Eliza Ann Lake; his father and mother-in-law, Willard and Violet Nichols; and his sisters, Calleen Gates (T.J.), Gloria Larsen (Guy), and Flora Yates (Jerry). His faithful pet, Puddles, also crossed the rainbow bridge before Frank.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 120 Shoshone Avenue, Green River. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

The family respectfully requests that donations be made in Frank’s name to the Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Frank John Lake’s memory will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. His strength, kindness, and unwavering love for his family will continue to inspire the lives he touched.