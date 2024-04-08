Frank Micheal Legerski (September 2, 1953-April 6, 2024)

Frank Micheal Legerski, 70, of West Plains, Missouri passed away April 6, 2024. A long time resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Mr. Legerski died following a two year battle with cancer. With this knowledge Frank was able to write this obituary.

He was born on September 2, 1953 in Rock Springs, the son of John George Legerski, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth “Liz” Legerski.

Frank lived in Superior and Rock Springs. He attended school at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic School and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1971. He attended college in Boise, Idaho but never finished.

He moved to Boise, Idaho and married Jerelyn Smellie. They divorced and he married Iva Bunch. They later divorced. He finally met and married Gail Smith on March 28, 2010. She was the one he’d been looking for all of his life. His soul mate. They retired and moved to West Plains, Missouris and bought a house and 10 acres of heaven on earth.

Mr. Legerski worked as a news cameraman for KTVB in Boise. He then moved back to Wyoming and became a mechanic and certified welder at Stauffer, now Sisecam. After a 42 year career, he finally retired. He was also on the board of directors and chairman of the Stauffer Federal Credit Union. He was one of the leaders that pushed for the merge with FMC Federal Credit Union. After the merge, it became Trona Valley Credit Union. He was very proud of that accomplishment.

His interests were riding his Harley, shooting pool, fishing, friend get-togethers and family reunions. He loved making things with steel or wood. He was a gardener who was very proud of his crops and especially his lawn. He always talked about his grandpa and dad and how they taught him.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Plains and a Knight of Columbus.

Survivors include his wife Gail; three daughters, Jennifer Legerski, Victoria (Tori) Sanderson and husband Paul, and Erica Legerski; one sister, Mary Peterson and husband Ken; and one brother David. Frank has six grandchildren, four great-grand-children, and several nieces and nephews. He has one sister-in-law, Earleen Arbogast. He also has three stepsons, Joe Smith and wife Ying, Kevin Smith and wife Deborah, and Kenneth Smith and wife Anja. He has five step-grandsons, and several step nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Liz Legerski, two brothers Philip and John Jr.

Services will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2024, in West Plains, Missouri.