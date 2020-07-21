Frank Ortega (January 14, 1957 – July 18, 2020)

Frank Ortega, 63, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 south of Green River, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Green River, Wyoming.

Frank was born on January 14, 1957 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Dominico Ortega and Audila Martinez.

He attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 1975 graduate of Green River High School.

Frank was a United States Marine Veteran.

He was employed by FMC as an underground miner for 38 years and retired in 2016.

His interests included spending time with family, fishing, hunting and riding motorcycles. He truly enjoyed an adventurous life; there were not many things he did not enjoy.

Survivors include his companion Kathy of Green River, Wyoming; three sons; Justin Ortega and wife Amanda of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Kyle Ortega and wife Kim of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Mitch Roberts and wife Tylene of Denver, Colorado; two brothers, Tom Ortega and wife Rose of Green River, Wyoming, Lawrence Ortega and wife Cheryl of Green River, Wyoming and four sisters; Judy Ortega of Green River, Wyoming, Paula Ogden and husband Robert of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Liz Ortega of Green River, Wyoming and two sisters-in-law; Jackie Ortega of Green River, Wyoming and Janie Ortega of Urie, Wyoming, five aunts, several grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Floyd Ortega and Dean Ortega.

The family of Frank Ortega respectfully requests donations be made in his memory to the American Legion Archie Hay Post #24, 551 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Cremation will take place and private family service will be held.

A memorial ride will start at 9 am Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Green River Chamber of Commerce, 1155 West Flaming Gorge Way, Green River, Wyoming.

